LONDON, June 25 (IFR) - Despite volatile market conditions
and the threat of a two-notch downgrade by ratings firm Moody's,
the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/BBB) is continuing to monitor
markets for a possible Eurobond issuance.
The Gulf nation completed roadshows last week ahead of a
possible transaction via BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan.
However, the roadshows coincided with a brutal day for
emerging secondary markets, as traders reacted to comments from
the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday night.
Amid strong budgetary pressures, the Gulf state faces a
dilemma about whether to issue now while markets remain volatile
or wait and risk potentially higher borrowing costs.
Official data on Tuesday showed that state spending is
expected to jump 11 percent this year, by more than originally
planned, after Bahrain's parliament approved 174.2 million
dinars ($462 million) in additional expenditure.
The tiny island state faces difficult choices between
boosting state spending to support the economy in the face of
political unrest, and grappling with a rising state budget
deficit, by far the largest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council as a proportion of Bahrain's economy.
Conditions continue to be volatile this week, but after a
phone call with the leads on Monday, Bahrain is still hopeful of
getting the deal through, a banker on the deal said.
"We are just waiting for a conducive backdrop. The issuer is
realistic about where the market is at the moment," he said,
implying that Bahrain will consider offering the premium that
appears to be necessary to get a deal done at the moment.
The pre-requisites for a launch are three or four days of
stability in the secondary markets and a bit of an improvement
on Bahrain's outstanding bonds.
In fact, despite the market and a Moody's announcement that
a private sovereign rating of Baa1 was under review, the
outstanding 6.125 percent 2022 bond stayed above par right up to
the end of last week.
This week it has recorded further losses and was trading at
98.75 around mid-morning on Tuesday, down 0.25 points on the
day, to yield 6.31 percent.
The issuer would like to see it improve a bit before pulling
the trigger on the new bond, the lead banker said.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)