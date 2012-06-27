DUBAI, June 27 Bahrain plans to raise $1.5 billion from a 10-year bond on Wednesday, lead arrangers said, with final price guidance set signficantly tighter than earlier indications.

The bond is expected to price between 437.5 to 450 basis points over midswaps.

Citi, Gulf International Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are bookrunners on the deal.

Market sources indicated earlier on Wednesday that order books were in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by Rachna Uppal)