BRIEF-Citizens Community Bancorp says closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
* Closing two branch offices to streamline operating efficiencies
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has launched a USD1.5bn 10-year bond at the tight end of guidance, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, launched the transaction at a yield of 6.20%, the tight end of guidance of 6.25% area (plus or minus 5bp), and some 30bp inside initial price thoughts of 6.50% area.
The order book for the issue, which matures on August 1, 2023, was heard close to USD8bn before launch.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan are leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Julian Baker)
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the well-known bond investor's abrupt departure from one of the world's biggest asset managers.