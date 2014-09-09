LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has opened books on a benchmark-sized 30-year bond at a yield of low 6%.

The deal is expected to price on Wednesday with Bahrain finishing its roadshow later today.

Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered are the lead managers.

Bahrain is rated BBB by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

