BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has announced official yield guidance of 6.0-6.125% on a US dollar benchmark-sized 30-year bond.
That compares with initial price thoughts of low 6% released earlier on Tuesday.
The 144A/Reg S bond is expected to price on Wednesday via Citi, Gulf International Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered. Bahrain is rated BBB by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago