* Bahrain returning to bond market after one year
* Rating at brink of investment grade; more rating cuts seen
* Credit default swaps near three-year high
* Yield on outstanding 2023 bond well bid as traders take
position
(Adds context, data)
By Archana Narayanan and David French
DUBAI, Oct 1 Bahrain is in talks with banks
about potentially issuing an international bond this year, three
sources aware of the matter said on Thursday, as the Gulf
country seeks to raise funds to cover a budget deficit created
by cheap oil.
The kingdom could raise as much as $2 billion from the
issue, and was considering bonds in 10-year tranches and 30
years duration, according to one of the sources, a Gulf-based
banker.
The small energy exporter, with less generous oil and
financial reserves than its neighbours, has been hit hard by the
drop of oil prices, which reached their lowest levels in 6-1/2
years in August.
Bahrain sent an invitation to a group of local and
international banks a few days ago, and banks are waiting for a
decision from the kingdom on which lenders will handle the sale,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
the information is not public.
Calls and emails seeking comment from the central bank of
Bahrain went unanswered.
A bond sale this year from Bahrain will depend on market
conditions, the sources said, adding that it may be pushed to
2016 if markets were not conducive.
Issuance from Gulf borrowers has been minimal in the last
three months as market volatility has been high due to concerns
about China's economic growth and the impact of the United
States commencing monetary tightening as soon as this year,
which is expected to result in investors putting less money into
emerging markets as they can get better returns in America.
Also hanging over the kingdom is the fact that it is on the
last rung of the investment grade scale according to the
international ratings agencies. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
said in a Sept. 24 note the country could lose the
classification as soon as next year due to fiscal challenges.
Should this happen, a significant number of investors who
would normally invest in sovereign debt would not be able to buy
the issue because of rules banning investments in 'junk bonds'.
Since oil prices plunged last year, Bahrain has slashed
state expenditure and is toying with the idea of removing
subsidies on goods including meat, fuel and utilities, which
have become increasingly hard for the kingdom to afford.
Reflecting the domestic risks, the five-year Bahrain credit
default swaps, used to insure against a debt
default, jumped to a three-year high of 295 basis points last
week, from 153 basis points in June. They were near 400 bps in
late-2011.
Existing Bahraini bonds have also widened in the secondary
market in recent months. The prospective yield on its $1.5
billion bond maturing in 2023 has increased around 100 basis
points since June to 5.24 percent on Thursday, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Ralph Boulton)