Oct 4 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has set yields for its
US dollar dual-tranche transaction comprising a long seven-year
sukuk and 12-year conventional bond, according to a lead.
The sovereign set the yield for an expected US$750m-US$1bn
February 2024 sukuk at 5.625%.
That compares with initial thoughts of 6% area and guidance
of 5.75%-5.875%.
Bahrain set the yield for an expected US$750m-US$1bn October
2028 bond at 7%.
That compares with initial thoughts of 7.25% area and
guidance of 7.125% area.
The combined order book is in excess of US$6bn.
The 144A/Reg S transaction is today's business via Bank ABC,
BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank.
Bahrain is rated BB (stable) by Standard and Poor's and BB+
(stable) by Fitch.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)