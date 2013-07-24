BRIEF-Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has opened books on the issue of a 10-year US dollar-denominated bond, according to the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated BBB/BBB, has set initial price thoughts at a yield of 6.5% area, equivalent to a spread of 376bp area over mid-swaps.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction.
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.