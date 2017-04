UAE's Aldar Properties eyes mid-income market with $354 mln project

ABU DHABI, April 17 Aldar Properties, the largest developer in Abu Dhabi, is betting on the middle income segment with a new project to boost revenues in a depressed real estate market. The move from the state-linked builder of Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit came as property values and rentals have both fallen due to the economic hit from a sharp drop in oil prices in 2014.