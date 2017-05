LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has mandated Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan for a potential Eurobond, according to sources.

The sovereign is likely to want to issue in US dollars, according to one source. The timing of any new deal is not known.

Bahrain is rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The banks declined to comment.

