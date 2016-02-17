(Recasts with reaction to S&P downgrade)
DUBAI Feb 17 Bahrain said on Wednesday that it
was talking with the lead managers of its latest sovereign debt
offer after Standard & Poor's downgraded its credit rating.
S%P cut Bahrain to 'BB/B' with a stable outlook on
Wednesday, citing lower oil price assumptions. Late on Tuesday,
Bahrain upsized and launched a $750 million, two-part bond
reopening, at the tighter end of its previous guidance.
"The Kingdom of Bahrain is discussing with its lead managers
the next steps in relation to this announcement by S&P on the
Kingdom of Bahrain's bond transaction announced yesterday," the
Bahraini central bank said in a brief statement on Wednesday. It
did not elaborate.
Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which
arranged Bahrain's original bond in November, are leading the
bond reopening.
A document released late on Tuesday by the leads showed
Bahrain had increased its borrowing size by $250 million on the
back of strong demand with the order book topping $1.35 billion.
The re-tap was split between five- and 10-year portions, at
5.70 percent and 7.40 percent respectively. Previous guidance
was 5.70-5.80 percent and 7.40-7.50 percent.
In November, Bahrain raised $1.5 billion in bonds paying
5.875 percent in the five-year tranche and 7.0 percent in the
10-year.
(Reporting by Archana Narayan and Andrew Torchia)