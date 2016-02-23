* S&P cut Bahrain below investment grade last week
* New offer shows Bahrain retains access to credit markets
* Yield on bonds only moderately higher than last week
* Central bank governor promises drastic steps on deficit
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Archana Narayanan
MANAMA/DUBAI, Feb 23 Less than a week after its
credit rating was downgraded to junk status, Bahrain's
government demonstrated on Tuesday that it still had access to
the international credit markets by launching a $600 million
bond sale.
Last Thursday, Bahrain cancelled a $750 million bond sale
after Standard & Poor's cut the kingdom by two notches to
'BB/B', making Bahrain the first of the wealthy Gulf oil
exporters to fall below investment grade in the current
downturn.
S&P cited the damage caused by low oil prices to the state
finances of Bahrain, which has much smaller financial reserves
than its neighbours.
But the kingdom's ability to stage a new debt sale on
Tuesday suggested it remained able to finance itself after the
downgrade at only a moderately higher price. Orders for the new
offer exceeded $900 million, a document from lead managers
showed.
Pricing for a $275 million, five-year tranche was set at a
yield of 5.950 percent, while a $325 million, 10-year tranche
was set at 7.650 percent.
That compared with 5.70 percent for the five-year portion
and 7.40 percent for the 10-year tranche at last week's
cancelled sale. Both offers were reopenings of a $1.5 billion
bond issue originally made by Bahrain in November.
Central bank governor Rasheed Mohammed al-Maraj told a
business conference in Manama on Tuesday that Bahrain would take
drastic steps to keep its budget deficit under control. In the
last few months it has raised gasoline prices and removed state
subsidies from meat to save money.
"This is an opportunity for us to restructure our economy.
We have been chained by an umbrella of subsidies," he said.
Maraj also reiterated the kingdom's commitent to the peg of
its dinar currency against the U.S. dollar, saying
pressure on the kingdom's finances would not shake it.
However, he gave no details of future austerity steps by the
government and said no decision had yet been made on an
important measure to raise revenues, the introduction of a broad
corporate income tax.
Many investors in Bahraini bonds say Saudi Arabia, which is
closely allied to Bahrain, would provide aid if necessary to
avert any financial crisis.
However, pressure on the dinar in the forward foreign
exchange market in the last few months shows some banks are
uncertain about the future.
Adding to the uncertainty, the central bank stopped last
July publishing on its website a monthly report on money supply
and banking system statistics. It did not respond to questions
on why the report was discontinued.
Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan, which
arranged the original bond issue in November and the cancelled
offer last week, are leading Tuesday's sale.
