Oct 4 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has started marketing benchmark-sized US dollar bonds maturing in February 2024 and October 2028, according to a source.

The seven-year sukuk notes are being marketed at a yield of 6% area and the 12-year conventional notes at 7.25% area.

The 144A/Reg S transaction is today's business via Bank ABC, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank.

Bahrain is rated BB (stable) by Standard and Poor's and BB+ (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)