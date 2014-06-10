Dubai bank Emirates NBD Q1 net profit rises 4 pct
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
DUBAI, June 10 The Bahrain Bourse has approved regulations allowing margin trading and set up a framework for market makers in an effort to boost liquidity, it said on Tuesday.
Margin trading, which investors use to leverage their money, is to start in September. Market makers stand ready to fill buy and sell orders on a continuous basis; the bourse did not say when they might start operating or if any companies had been chosen for that role.
With a capitalisation of just $21 billion, Bahrain's stock market has struggled to attract regional funds in the face of competition from much bigger markets such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The Bahrain Bourse also said on Tuesday that it had approved trading of options, exchange-traded funds and real estate investment trusts.
Late last year, the UAE established regulations for market makers and licensed the first one as it prepared for its inclusion in the MSCI emerging market index, which occurred at the end of last month. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
DUBAI, April 19 Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a four percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
BEIJING, April 19 China is set to allow some mid-sized banks to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) with bad loans as underlying assets this year, providing them with a new channel to offload troubled debt, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.