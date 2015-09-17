DUBAI, Sept 17 Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al
Khalifa on Thursday ordered the formation of a "smaller cabinet"
within the government that will look specifically at financial
problems raised by lower oil prices, state news agency BNA
reported.
The agency said the decree came after the Crown Prince,
Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, submitted a report to the king on
"the impact of the drop in oil prices and other factors on the
kingdom's fiscal situation".
"His Majesty the King directed the formation of a smaller
cabinet to solve these financial problems as soon as possible
and in consultation with His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin
Salman Al Khalifa the Prime Minister," BNA said.
It gave no further details on when the new group will be
formed, how many members it will have or when it will be
established.
Bahrain, with much smaller oil and financial reserves than
its Gulf neighbours, began to cut some of the subsidies it
provides for goods and services such as meat and electricity.
Bahraini citizens, but not foreign workers in the country,
were to receive cash payments from the state to offset price
rises they would face.
A state budget approved in July envisaged a deficit of 1.50
billion dinars ($4 billion) in 2015, up from an originally
planned deficit of 914 million dinars last year.
($1 = 0.3772 Bahraini dinars)
