DUBAI May 8 Bahrain plans to issue a 144a-compliant sovereign bond by the summer, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

"Bahrain plans to issue a sovereign bond, with the issue size and tenor to be announced later," a central bank spokesperson told Reuters. "I can confirm 144a/Reg S bonds by the summer."

The central bank did not provide more details on the issue, which can be offered to qualified institutional investors in the United States.