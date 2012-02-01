* GDP expanding after last year's slump
* But much growth depends on oil, state spending
* Real estate, hotel sectors still sluggish
* Signs that some investors pulling out
* Neighbours' aid will support budget
By Praveen Menon
MANAMA, Feb 1 Bahrain's economy is
rebounding on the back of heavy government spending and support
from its neighbours, but a full recovery may be out of reach if
anti-government protests continue.
A year after mostly Shi'ite demonstrators launched protests
against Bahrain's Sunni Muslim rulers, demanding an end to
sectarian discrimination and more say in government, authorities
are seeking to quell discontent by doling out benefits to
citizens: higher salaries, housing and better infrastructure.
But the spending has had only limited success in reviving
the island kingdom's reputation as a regional banking, trading
and Islamic finance hub, as unrest continues on the outskirts of
the capital Manama.
"The damage to the economy is somewhat permanent," said
Michael Stephens, researcher at the Doha-based Royal United
Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies.
"Bahrain has been a financial hub and has all legislations
in place for businesses. However, political instability
continues and this is unlikely to change anytime soon. I don't
think the government can encourage business in Manama without
solving the political situation."
Economic conditions in Bahrain have improved considerably
since the first quarter of 2011, when gross domestic product
shrank 1.3 percent because of street violence that temporarily
closed businesses and prompted the evacuation of foreigners. GDP
grew 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter between July and September,
the most recent period for which data is available.
But politics continue to overhang the economy of 1.3 million
people. The Bahrain Air Show in January, the first big
international event since the unrest, was marred by protesters
who tried to disrupt it by burning tyres and organising rallies.
More protests are expected before the Bahrain Formula One
Championship in April, which the government hopes will show a
climate of normalcy. Another possible focus of opposition
activity is Feb. 14, the first anniversary of the uprising.
DATA
The latest GDP data underlined how political uncertainty is
distorting the economy. The output of the oil and gas sector
climbed an inflation-adjusted 3.5 percent from a year earlier in
the third quarter on the back of high oil prices. But the real
estate sector was down 5.6 percent, as investors stayed
cautious, and the hotel and restaurant sector fell 8.7 percent,
suggesting business travel and tourism continued to suffer.
"Most of the real economy was still in contraction by the
third quarter of 2011," said Nancy Fahim, a Standard Chartered
economist. "While recovery is taking place, sporadic political
events in 2012 are possible and would present downside risks to
growth."
The government says Bahrain continues to attract new foreign
investment; in December the central bank said it had granted
in-principle approvals for two Geneva-based investment houses
and a foreign reinsurance company to set up offices in the
country.
But there is also anecdotal evidence of some investors
pulling out of Bahrain. French bank Credit Agricole
intends to shift its regional headquarters from Bahrain to
Dubai, sources familiar with the matter said in August; one
source said the company might keep a small office in Bahrain but
that most staff and operations would be moved. The sources
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue,
while Credit Agricole declined to comment.
Total foreign liabilities of Bahrain's banking system, which
include deposits by foreign customers in Bahraini banks, fell to
$148.3 billion in the third quarter of last year from $151.6
billion in the previous quarter and $168.0 billion a year
earlier, central bank data shows.
"Coupled with the deleveraging in global banks, problems
with some wholesale banks and the impact of the domestic
political situation will mean that the financial sector in
Bahrain will not be able to contribute to headline growth as
strongly as it has in the past," RBS economist Raza Agha wrote
in a research report.
A Manama-based businessman who deals in transport services
said some of his friends were shutting down their businesses and
leaving the country after spending years there.
"Things are not the same...they will never be the same,"
said the Bahraini, who is of Sunni origin but did not want to be
named because of the political sensitivity of his remarks. "We
are always worried about what can happen next."
DEFICIT
Bahrain, the only Gulf country to experience large-scale,
violent protests during the Arab Spring, also faces a challenge
in the form of a widening of the government's budget deficit
because of increased state spending on benefits for citizens.
The spending surge boosted the oil price which Bahrain needs
to balance its budget to $114 per barrel in 2011 from $51 in
2006, Citi analyst Farouk Soussa calculated. A Reuters poll of
analysts, conducted in December, predicted Bahrain would run a
deficit of 5.0 percent of GDP this year after an estimated 2.8
percent in 2011.
"Bahrain is growing more vulnerable to oil-price shocks,
given higher break-even oil prices required for the government
budget," Fahim said.
Rich Gulf countries have pledged $10 billion of aid to
Bahrain over coming years to help it cope with the unrest.
Shaikh Mohammed bin Essa Al-Khalifa, chief executive of Bahrain
Economic Development Board, told Reuters that the money would
assist key development projects in priority areas such as
housing and infrastructure.
Many analysts also expect Saudi Arabia to step in with
additional aid for Bahrain if that is necessary to solve budget
problems, given the importance of the island's stability to the
region.
"The state will continue relying on subsidies from Saudi
Arabia for growth in 2012. Other measures may be insufficient
amid the continuing political instability," RUSI's Stephens
said.
But the prospect of more Saudi support and the return of
economic growth have not brought down the cost of insuring
Bahrain's sovereign debt against default; its five-year credit
default swaps traded around 400 basis points this week, near
two-year highs and in the same area as Dubai, which has been hit
by concern about the debt burdens of its corporations.
In November, Bahrain's finance minister estimated GDP would
grow between 1.6 and 1.7 percent in 2011 as a whole,
accelerating to 4.5 percent in 2012. That would return the
island to the kind of growth rate which prevailed before the
uprising. The Reuters poll of economists, however, predicted
growth this year of just 3.0 percent.