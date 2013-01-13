Jan 13 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of Bahraini dinars. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 118.00 67.85 Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 70.30 million Bahraini dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ----------------------------------------------------------- BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) in millions of Bahraini dinars. Q4 2012 %change Global Investment House 38.10 62.03 SICO Bahrain 38.00 61.63 Bahrain Telecommunications reported a net profit of 23.51 million Bahraini dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ----------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)