(Repeats without changes to content)
April 8 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
first-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
in millions of dollars.
Q1 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 131.60 -3.66
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of $136.60 million in the
first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are first-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.
Q1 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 25.00 45.95
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 17.13 million dinars
in the first quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
Q1 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 14.00 -3.19
Batelco reported a net profit of 14.46 million dinars in the
first quarter of 2014.
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)