July 8 ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q2 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 25.70 68.68 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 15.24 million dinars in the second quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BATELCO - Following are second-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q2 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 14.10 35.10 Batelco reported a net profit of 10.44 million dinars in the second quarter of 2014. (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)