BRIEF-Meritz Securities to raise stake in Meritz Capital to 100 pct
* Says it will buy 2 million shares of Meritz Capital, a financial company, for 100 billion won
Jan 7 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of dollars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 109.30 41.58 Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 77.2 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2013. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 31.00 126.10 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 13.71 million dinars in the fourth quarter of 2013. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BATELCO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 15.30 121.7 Batelco reported a net profit of 6.90 million dinars in the fourth quarter of 2013. (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
LONDON, May 12 Activist investor TCI on Friday called on the board of French aerospace firm Safran to cancel its planned takeover of Zodiac Aerospace immediately and instead focus on fixing design problems with a new engine.