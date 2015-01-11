(Repeats tables without changes to text)
Jan 7 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
in millions of dollars.
Q4 2014 %change
SICO Bahrain 109.30 41.58
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 77.2 million dollars
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.
Q4 2014 %change
SICO Bahrain 31.00 126.10
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 13.71 million dinars
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
----------------------------------------------------------------
BATELCO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for
Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of
dinars.
Q4 2014 %change
SICO Bahrain 15.30 121.7
Batelco reported a net profit of 6.90 million dinars in the
fourth quarter of 2013.
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)