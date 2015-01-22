(Repeats tables without changes to text) Jan 7 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of dollars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 109.30 41.58 Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 77.2 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2013. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 31.00 126.10 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 13.71 million dinars in the fourth quarter of 2013. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BATELCO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q4 2014 %change SICO Bahrain 15.30 121.7 Batelco reported a net profit of 6.90 million dinars in the fourth quarter of 2013. (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)