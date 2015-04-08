BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of dollars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 131.60 -3.66 Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of $136.60 million in the first quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 25.00 45.95 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 17.13 million dinars in the first quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- BATELCO - Following are first-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q1 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 14.00 -3.19 Batelco reported a net profit of 14.46 million dinars in the first quarter of 2014. (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.