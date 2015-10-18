(Repeats without any changes to text) Oct 7 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank in millions of dollars. Q3 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 113.00 -0.70% Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 113.80 million dollars in the third quarter of 2014. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of dinars. Q3 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 9.10 -69.14 Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 29.5 million dinars in the third quarter of 2014. --------------------------------------------------------------- BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY - Following are third-quarter net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co. (Batelco) in millions of dinars. Q3 2015 %change SICO Bahrain 13.60 -14.93 Bahrain Telecommunications Company reported a net profit of 16.0 million dinars in the third quarter of 2014. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)