Oct 7 AHLI UNITED BANK - Following are
third-quarter net profit estimates for Ahli United Bank
in millions of dollars.
Q3 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 113.00 -0.70%
Ahli United Bank reported a net profit of 113.80 million dollars
in the third quarter of 2014.
----------------------------------------------------------------
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN - Following are third-quarter net profit
estimates for Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) in millions of
dinars.
Q3 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 9.10 -69.14
Aluminium Bahrain reported a net profit of 29.5 million dinars
in the third quarter of 2014.
---------------------------------------------------------------
BAHRAIN TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY - Following are third-quarter
net profit estimates for Bahrain Telecommunications Co.
(Batelco) in millions of dinars.
Q3 2015 %change
SICO Bahrain 13.60 -14.93
Bahrain Telecommunications Company reported a net profit of 16.0
million dinars in the third quarter of 2014.
---------------------------------------------------------------
