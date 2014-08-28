LONDON, Aug 28 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Bahrain has appointed Citigroup, Gulf International Bank, MUFG and Standard Chartered to arrange a series of investor meetings ahead of a potential US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to a lead banker.

The Gulf nation, rated BBB/BBB by Standard & Poor's/Fitch, will have two teams on the roadshow, which starts on September 2.

The first team will visit Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 3, before moving to Boston on September 4, New York on September 5 and London on September 8.

The second team will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, September 2, before moving to Abu Dhabi the following day.

A long-dated benchmark 144a/Reg S US dollar transaction may follow the investor meetings. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)