* Real GDP +2.2 pct q/q after revised +1.3 pct in Q2
* Y/y growth rises to 2.4 pct from 1.1 pct
* High oil prices support recovery
* But real estate, hotels sector still weak
* News follows release of report on unrest
* Analysts still see risks in non-oil sector
By Martina Fuchs
Nov 24 Bahrain's economic growth sped up
to 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period,
the government said, as high oil prices continued to help the
economy recover from political unrest and capital flight earlier
this year.
Gross domestic product growth accelerated from 1.3 percent
in the second quarter of this year, the statistics agency said
on Thursday. On a year-on-year basis, GDP expanded 2.4 percent
in the third quarter after 1.1 percent growth in the second.
The small island state, a Gulf financial hub, was hit hard
in February and March by its worst unrest since the 1990s, which
forced banks and shops to close and triggered an outflow of
funds. GDP shrank a revised 1.3 percent in the first quarter of
2011, the first contraction since the global credit crisis in
2008.
Gabriel Sterne, a senior economist at the Exotix investment
bank in London, said oil was so important to Bahrain that it was
supporting an economic recovery. "As long as oil holds up, I
think that the economy could survive," he said.
But he added that there was still concern about whether
Bahrain could fully regain its attractiveness as an investment
destination in other sectors in the wake of the unrest.
"We still do see problems existing in terms of the non-oil
economy, in the financial sector where there is a concern that a
lot of international institutions would shift to Dubai in
tourism and business," he said.
Output of the hydrocarbon sector climbed 3.5 percent in
inflation-adjusted terms in the third quarter compared with the
same period a year ago. But the real estate sector was down 5.6
percent and hotels fell 8.7 percent in the quarter.
REPORT
Bahrain is now trying to heal sectarian divisions between
the island kingdom's Sunni rulers and majority Shi'ites to
prevent any further unrest. A government-commissioned report,
designed to help this process, was released on Wednesday and
acknowledged that security forces used excessive force to
suppress pro-democracy protests.
King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, speaking after the report was
published, said laws would be reviewed and if necessary revised
in light of the unrest.
On Wednesday, the country's finance minister estimated that
GDP would grow between 1.6 and 1.7 percent this year,
accelerating to 4.5 percent in 2012.
Analysts polled by Reuters in September were not as
optimistic about next year's growth; they forecast 2.0 percent
in 2011 and 3.2 percent in 2012.
