DUBAI, April 7 Growth in Bahrain's inflation-adjusted gross domestic product slowed to 5.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year from a revised 5.7 percent in the third quarter, data from the state statistics body showed on Monday.

GDP rose 0.7 percent from the previous quarter.

The mining sector, which includes oil production and accounts for over a fifth of GDP, led growth in the fourth quarter, expanding 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

Most other major sectors grew much more slowly, with construction edging up 1.5 percent and financial services also growing 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)