March 22 Bahrain's real gross domestic product growth slowed to 4.0 percent year-on-year in the final quarter of 2014, the weakest rate since 3.2 percent in the first quarter of the year, preliminary data from the Central Informatics Organisation showed on Sunday. BAHRAIN GDP (real) Q4/14 Q3/14 Q2/14 pct change year/year 4.0 5.1 5.7 pct change quarter/quarter -0.3 1.6 2.4 NOTE. Data for previous quarters was revised slightly. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)