DUBAI Feb 23 Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House
, whose unit is in the process of selling a majority
stake in English soccer club Leeds United, said on Sunday its
fourth-quarter net profit more than doubled due to revenue
derived from investments.
The investment firm made a net profit of $5.2 million in the
three months to Dec. 31, up from $2.5 million in the prior-year
period, it said in a statement.
It cited "income generated from investment advisory and the
sale of investments" for the increase. It did not elaborate.
However, for the 2013 full year, GFH's net profit fell 37.2
percent to $6.3 million.
This decline came despite a 20 percent reduction in
operating costs, as the firm continued to aggressively cut
expenses in the wake of a number of debt restructurings in
recent years.
GFH, through its Dubai-based subsidiary GFH Capital, agreed
to sell 75 percent of Leeds United to Italian Massimo Cellino
earlier this month, subject to the takeover being sanctioned by
the Football League governing body.
In its earnings statement on Sunday, GFH said the sale would
"support value creation at Leeds to ensure strong future returns
on this investment".
Leeds supporters groups have expressed their concern over
the takeover as Cellino, whose family have been involved with
Italian side Cagliari since 1992, has a criminal conviction for
fraud in his homeland.