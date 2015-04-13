DUBAI, April 13 Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
will study the continuation of its
equity listings in London and Kuwait, the company said on
Monday.
The investment firm is listed in four places, a potentially
costly arrangement: Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are
often the market's most heavily traded, Bahrain, Kuwait, and
London in the form of global depository receipts.
GFH did not give details of what its review would involve or
say when it might be completed.
Shareholders approved reducing the firm's capital to $598
million from $1.49 billion to eliminate accumulated losses, and
the company will change its name to GFH Financial Group, the
statement added.
The firm, which was crippled by the global financial crisis
and required several debt restructurings, posted a profit of $11
million for 2014 compared with a loss of $18 million for 2013.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)