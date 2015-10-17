DOHA Oct 17 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
banking firm GFH Financial Group has agreed to acquire
an industrial real estate portfolio in the United States in a
deal worth $125 million.
The group's GFH Capital unit said in a statement on Saturday
that the portfolio will include 18 income-producing assets
across six states, including single-tenant and multi-tenant
properties with an overall occupancy rate of 98 percent.
Hisham al-Rayes, managing director of GFH Capital, said he
hoped the transaction would deliver steady yields, potential for
capital appreciation and effective portfolio diversification.
GFH did not say who it made the acquisition from.
(Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by David Holmes)