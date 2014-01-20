DUBAI Jan 20 Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf
Finance House (GFH) said on Monday it was offloading
75 percent of English soccer club Leeds United to a consortium
of British investors and would retain a 10 percent stake
following the sale.
GFH, which bought the second-tier club in 2012, said last
week that it had agreed a partial stake sale to British
investors, without disclosing the size of the divestment or its
value.
In a filing to the Dubai bourse on Monday, GFH said an
agreement had been struck with the consortium on Nov. 30 but the
English Football Association had yet to grant approval for the
takeover. The sale, it said, would have a positive impact on
financials.
Leeds managing director David Haigh and Andrew Flowers,
managing director of club sponsor Enterprise Insurance, are part
of the group buying the stake.
In addition to GFH, Bahrain-based International Investment
Bank and Leeds chairman Salah Nooruddin's Envest company all own
more than 10 percent of Leeds, according to the club website.
Leeds won the English league title in 1992 and remain one of
the best-supported clubs outside of the Premier League.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Miral Fahmy)