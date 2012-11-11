DUBAI Nov 11 Gulf International Bank
, a Bahrain-headquartered lender, has mandated banks
to arrange a dollar-denominated bond, planned before the end of
the month, four sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
GIB, majority-owned by the Saudi Arabia government, has
picks itself, as well as J.P. Morgan Chase Inc, National
Bank of Abu Dhabi, Barclays Plc, Standard
Chartered Plc and Societe Generale to arrange
the deal, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
The bank updated a prospectus for its $4 billion bond
programme in September in which it said proceeds from any
potential debt issue would be used for general corporate
purposes.
(Additional reporting by Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi; Writing
by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)