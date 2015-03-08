DUBAI, March 8 Bahraini legislators plan to
investigate alleged squandering of 400 million dinars ($1.06
billion) of public funds by government departments and
state-linked companies, a Manama newspaper reported on Sunday.
The National Audit Court (NAC) produced the figure in its
2013/14 report, the Gulf Daily News said and quoted
parliamentary economic affairs committee member Mohammed
al-Ahmed as saying that ministers would be quizzed and
committees set up to investigate possible tender violations.
The $1 billion-plus would represent a significant proportion
of the kingdom's gross domestic product -- pegged at $34 billion
by the International Monetary Fund last year -- at a time when
the oil-producing Gulf Arab state's finances are under increased
pressure because of a fall in crude prices.
The National Audit Office told Reuters that the report was
not public and had been distributed to select people only. It
declined to provide more information.
The report by the NAC, set up set up in 2011 to fight
corruption and increase transparency in government, alleges that
money was wasted at state-linked companies including Bahrain
Petroleum Co (Bapco) and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the
Gulf Daily News reported.
Alba declined to comment and Bapco did not respond
immediately to Reuters' calls and an email seeking comment.
The newspaper did not give details of what violations might
have occurred but quoted Ahmed as saying that the government had
not addressed recurring violations and that government
departments were circumventing laws on tenders.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Additional reporting by Hadeel Al
Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)