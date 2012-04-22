A man walks past a wall with anti-Formula One graffiti in a village in Diraz, west of Manama early April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Files

Here is a look at events in Bahrain where protesters are denouncing the running of the Formula One race on Sunday at Budaiya outside the capital Manama:

February 14, 2011 - Anti-government "Day of Rage" inspired by popular upheavals in Egypt and Tunisia. One protester is killed.

February 17 - Bahrain police storm Pearl Roundabout, the focal point of protests, on a Manama square, to clear activists camped out there. At least seven people are killed.

February 21 - Bahrain cancels Formula One race due to have been held on March 13. Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa says "the country's entire attention is focused on building a new national dialogue for Bahrain". Formula One's governing body formally strikes Bahrain Grand Prix off 2011 calendar in June.

March 14 - Around 1,000 Saudi troops are deployed in Bahrain at the ruling family's request to protect government facilities after mainly Shi'ite protesters overrun police and block roads. The United Arab Emirates says it will send 500 police. Bahrain declares martial law the next day.

June 1 - Bahrain lifts state of emergency.

July 2 - Talks between opposition and pro-government groups begin with aim of healing deep rifts. In all, there are 300 participants in the dialogue and just 35 of them are from the opposition.

September 24 - Fewer than one in five voters cast ballots in a by-election as Shi'ite majority boycotts polls in protest against crackdown. Wefaq, the mainly Shi'ite and largest opposition party, walks out of 18 seats.

November 23 - A government-appointed fact-finding commission of international lawyers reports that Bahrain's security forces used excessive power to suppress pro-democracy rallies, including torture and coerced confessions. It says 3,000 people were detained, over 4,000 lost their jobs, and hundreds were maltreated in detention.

February 14, 2012 - Armoured vehicles patrol Manama in a security clampdown to deter protesters after overnight clashes outside the capital on the first anniversary of the forcibly suppressed pro-democracy uprising.

March 10 - Nabeel Al-Hamer, the king's media adviser, says Bahrain will hold a "comprehensive dialogue" soon to end the year-long political crisis and the government says it is dropping charges against most medics in a controversial trial.

April 21 - Masked protesters hurl petrol bombs at police, turning the streets into a battle zone. Protesters are outraged by the death of one, whose body was found on a village rooftop after overnight clashes with police. Around 7,000 marchers held banners calling for democratic reforms.

April 22 - Bahrain holds Formula One Grand Prix.

