By Alexander Dziadosz
MANAMA, April 19 Thousands of opposition
protesters took to the streets of Bahrain on Friday to push
their demands for political change two days before a Formula One
car race that puts the kingdom in the global spotlight.
The atmosphere was mostly peaceful as groups of men, women
and children carrying Bahraini flags walked down a highway
towards the rallying point.
But a handful of youths in Duraz village temporarily blocked
a highway with burning tyres, sending black smoke into the air.
Police cleared the tyres to allow traffic through. Wood,
sticks and bricks blocked another street nearby, witnesses said.
Anti-government protesters and security forces also clashed
overnight, with the demonstrators setting tyres ablaze on roads
and police firing tear gas and stun grenades, the BBC reported.
Opposition activist Ala'a Shehabi told Reuters she believed
unrest took place in about 10 to 15 Shi'ite villages overnight
but she could give no other details.
Many in the Shi'ite Muslim majority Gulf Arab state accuse
the Sunni-led government of trying to use Sunday's race to paper
over human rights abuses and disguise political problems they
say still plague the country, a close U.S. ally.
