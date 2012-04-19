(Adds sources saying several petrol bombs thrown)
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 19 Bahrain riot police fired tear
gas and stun grenades at anti-government activists on Thursday
and members of the Force India race team were caught up in a
petrol bomb incident as unrest simmered ahead of this weekend's
Formula One Grand Prix.
Protesters seeking to oust Bahrain's monarchy have
threatened "days of rage" to coincide with the race meeting,
while organisers have ignored appeals to call off an event that
was cancelled last year due to violent demonstrations during the
Arab Spring.
The organisers' decision to go ahead with the highly
lucrative race has put increased pressure on sponsors, whose
critics say they are backing a glitzy sporting spectacle taking
place against a background of political repression.
While international sports correspondents are in Bahrain for
the race, non-sports reporters from Reuters and some other news
organisations have not been granted visas to visit the Gulf
island.
Several hundred people tried to stage a protest in the
capital, Manama, on Thursday. The protesters moved from a
Shi'ite neighbourhood in the back streets chanting slogans
against the government but riot police fired tear gas and stun
grenades when they tried to enter a main highway near the
British embassy.
Bahrain's chief of public security said a number of "rioters
and vandals" had been arrested for taking part in unlawful
protests.
Bahrain has been in turmoil since a democracy movement
erupted more than a year ago after uprisings in Egypt and
Tunisia. Protests were initially crushed with the loss of dozens
of lives but youths still clash with riot police and thousands
take part in opposition rallies.
Western companies are opting not to entertain clients and
partners at the race following calls for sponsors to boycott the
event because of the political turmoil.
Shell, which sponsors the Ferrari team, will not be
hosting any guests at the event, a source familiar with the
company's plans said.
For Bahrain's al-Khalifa family - a Sunni Muslim dynasty
ruling a majority Shi'ite population and caught between powerful
neighbours Saudi Arabia and Iran - this year's race has been an
opportunity to tell the world that all is back to normal.
But with demonstrations taking place daily, two members of
the British-based Force India team asked to go home after the
petrol bomb scare.
The Bahrain race circuit said four members of the team
travelling between the track and the capital, Manama, drove
through "an isolated incident involving a handful of illegal
protesters acting violently towards police".
"During this incident a Molotov cocktail landed in the
vicinity of their vehicle," a statement said.
Force India, whose drivers are Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and
Britain's Paul Di Resta, said they had not been a target of the
violence and no one in the team was hurt.
Although only one petrol bomb was mentioned by a team
spokesman, sources indicated there may have been several more
that landed on the highway to Manama on Wednesday evening during
clashes in a nearby village between anti-government protestors
and police.
"WE ARE HERE TO RACE"
"It is obviously not right that sort of stuff happens,"
Hulkenberg said. "We are here to race. The F1 business is about
entertainment and these sort of things should not really be
happening to us."
A day before the Formula One cars appear on the track for
practice sessions, there were signs of nervousness among race
teams. The MRS team, entered in the supporting Porsche SuperCup
series, withdrew its entry from the weekend season-opener,
citing safety reasons, without travelling to Bahrain.
Red Bull's double world champion Sebastian Vettel played
down the unrest. "I haven't seen anyone throwing bombs. I don't
think it's that bad. I think it's a lot of hype."
"I think it's not a big problem and I think I'm happy once
we start testing tomorrow because then we worry about the stuff
that really matters - tyre temperatures, cars," added the
24-year-old German.
Overnight, police trying to suppress protests in the Shi'ite
village of Sanabis fired tear gas and shotguns to disperse
hundreds of demonstrators, a Reuters photographer said.
They were chanting anti-government slogans such as "The
people want the fall of the regime!" and "Down, down Hamad!",
referring to the ruler, King Hamad.
"A number of rioters and vandals had been arrested for
taking part in illegal rallies and gatherings, blocking roads
and endangering people's lives by attacking them with petrol
bombs, iron rods and stones," the Information Affairs Authority
said in a statement, citing Major-General Tariq Al Hassan.
A precise number of arrests was not given, but the
opposition and human rights activists say that at least 95
people have been arrested so far this week.
Activists say there has been a significant increase in the
use of birdshot, which the interior ministry has not confirmed
using. Activists also say riot police began firing live rounds
in the air this week, the first use of live fire since the
uprising a year ago.
A Bahraini medic who works with an international
organisation and monitors daily injuries said that 34 protesters
were wounded in the past two days and 57 over the week, most of
them from birdshot. Some of the injuries to the head were
serious, he said.
Nabeel Rajab, founder of the Bahrain Centre for Human
Rights, said holding the race showed a lack of respect for those
hurt in the past year of protests.
"We are not against Formula One because we are against
Formula One - every part of our nation likes to enjoy this
sport. We are against rewarding dictators. Formula One in
Bahrain has been taken as PR for the ruling elite, the
repressive dictators who are ruling the country," he said.
SECURITY TIGHT
Manama has been blanketed with security, with police
stationed on the various bridges linking the capital to the rest
of the country and the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir,
where the Grand Prix will take place.
Politics aside, considerable sums of money are stake this
weekend. Last year, Bahrain paid a "hosting fee" of $40 million
despite cancelling the race. The Bahrain race drew 100,000
visitors to the nation of just 1.3 million and generated half a
billion dollars in spending when it was last held two years ago.
A group of British lawmakers warned Formula One sponsors
that they risk damaging their brands by supporting the Bahrain
Grand Prix and said the race should have been called off.
Andy Slaughter, who heads the All Party Parliamentary Group
for Democracy in Bahrain, has written to several of the
blue-chip companies who bankroll the sport.
"We are most alarmed that you see no grounds to sever your
brand and save its reputation from a totalitarian regime," he
added. "We sincerely hope you will rethink your associations
with the Bahrain Grand Prix and decide to curtail your
sponsorship of the race at Sakhir."
The letter was sent to Royal Dutch Shell, Vodafone,
Unilever, Total, Siemens, Red Bull, UBS, News Corp, Hugo Boss,
Ferrari, ExxonMobil, Deutsche Post and Daimler, Slaughter said.
Thomson Reuters, parent company of Reuters news agency,
sponsors the Williams Formula One team but Slaughter did not
include it on his list of firms that were sent the letter.
The race weekend comes as the Bahrain government must decide
what to do about a jailed Shi'ite rights activist who is on
hunger strike.
Abdulhadi al-Khawaja is one of 14 men in prison for leading
the uprising last year. Releasing him would involve a loss of
face for the government, but his death would create a martyr.
Bahrain is the base for the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, among
whose tasks is deterring Iran from making good on recent threats
to disrupt Gulf oil tanker routes to the West. Washington has
only gently prodded Bahrain's Saudi-allied rulers to improve
human rights and push forward political reforms.
