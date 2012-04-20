* Formula One in Bahrain amid widespread unrest
* Government seeking return to normal after cancellation
last year
* Activists using world attention to stage protests
By Alan Baldwin
MANAMA, April 20 Protesters clashed with police
in Bahrain on Friday as thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators
massed in the capital Manama on the opening day of the Formula
One Grand Prix meeting.
Masked youths hurled petrol bombs at police, who had stopped
them marching to a main highway in an effort to return to a
traffic roundabout that was a gathering point during an uprising
last year. Reuters reporters at the scene said police responded
by firing tear gas and sound bombs.
As Formula One cars took to the Sakhir circuit for practice,
Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman rejected calls from human rights
activists and the opposition to cancel Sunday's race, saying
that would play into the hands of "extremists".
The protesters, mostly from the majority Shi'ite Muslim
community, say they feel sidelined by a Sunni ruling elite, and
have made clear they want to use the world's focus on the glitzy
Formula One event to air their grievances.
Hundreds of demonstrators wanted to head towards Pearl
Roundabout, the initial focus of protests when an uprising
demanding the king grant democracy began in February 2011.
Clashes ensued when police stopped them.
"They are trying to go to Pearl Square, police are firing
tear gas and sound bombs. I can see hundreds, they are still
fighting," said activist Sayed Yousif al-Muhafda by telephone.
Protesters said they felt the Grand Prix, which returns to
the Gulf island after being cancelled last year, was ill-timed.
"I love cars," said Hassan Mohammed Hassan, who was wearing
a red Ferrari T-shirt. "But the situation in Bahrain doesn't
allow for Formula One to take place now. We are here to reject
Formula One, we don't want it to take place in Bahrain."
Hundreds ran into a shopping mall to escape the tear gas. It
was not clear how many were injured in the clashes.
"There was tear gas everywhere," said a Reuters witness. "A
couple of hundred people took refuge in the mall, they were
everyone - kids, grown-ups, women. Some had gas masks, some were
choking, some were screaming 'Allahu akbar' (God is great)."
YouTube footage from inside a coffee shop in the mall showed
tear gas landing on its terrace as customers screamed. Outside,
youths throwing stones faced off against police in riot gear.
Speaking to the media at the Sakhir circuit alongside
Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone and in front of TV crews
broadcasting live around the world, Crown Prince Salman said: "I
think cancelling the race just empowers extremists."
The government, which has been criticised abroad for its
suppression of pro-democracy protests, is seen to be using the
Grand Prix as a way of showing that life is back to normal after
democracy groups launched an Arab Spring-inspired uprising last
year. The protests were initially crushed, but have come back in
recent months with rallies of thousands and clashes with police.
Human rights organisations have argued that the race should
not be held while what they describe as political repression and
rights abuses are taking place in Bahrain, host to a U.S. naval
base and an ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia in a tense and
economically vital part of the world.
Hackers brought down the F1 website intermittently on Friday
and defaced another site, f1-racers.net, to support what they
described as the Bahraini people's struggle against oppression.
The crown prince, however, said: "For those of us trying to
navigate a way out of this political problem, having the race
allows us to build bridges across communities, to get people
working together. It allows us to celebrate our nation.
"It is an idea that is positive, not one that is divisive."
Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain, a key ally of
Bahrain, defended the Bahraini government in comments on the
BBC, saying Bahrain could not be compared to Syria where
thousands are thought to have died in an ongoing conflict.
"We always stand up for human rights and it's important that
peaceful protests are allowed to go ahead," he said. "I think we
should be clear Bahrain is not Syria, there is a process of
reform under way and this government backs that reform and wants
to help promote that reform."
Two of the 12 Formula One teams said their staff had been
caught up in an incident where protesters threw petrol bombs
while the race crews were on their way back from the track to
hotels in Manama.
The Force India team missed Friday's second practice, citing
safety reasons, to make sure staff could get back to their
hotels safely before nightfall.
The Sauber team also said it encountered youths with petrol
bombs during Thursday's drive home.
Ecclestone, who arrived at the track on Friday, described
general security fears as "nonsense" and said Force India had
rejected an offer of a security detail.
Only small crowds were seen in the grandstand on Friday for
an event that has cost Bahrain an estimated $40 million to
stage. The Grand Prix drew 100,000 visitors to the nation of
just 1.3 million and generated half a billion dollars in
spending when it was last held two years ago.
The leading Shi'ite cleric, Sheikh Isa Qassim, attacked the
government in a sermon on Friday for ignoring popular demands.
"This is the crisis of a government that does not want to
acknowledge the right of people to rule by themselves and choose
their representatives," he said.
POLICE LOCKDOWN
Manama is under tight security, with dozens of armoured
vehicles stationed around the capital and the road to the
Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. Activists say barbed
wire has installed near some parts of the main highway.
The death toll from the year of turmoil has risen to around
70, activists say, with many due to heavy use of tear gas. The
government disputes the causes of death and accuses protesters
in Shi'ite villages of being saboteurs out to harm the police.
Activists say riot police are trying to lock Shi'ites down
in their villages to stop them gathering on main highways.
They say around 102 protest organisers have been arrested in
night raids in the past week and 54 people wounded in clashes,
with heavy use of birdshot. Police have declined to give figures
on arrests and injuries.
While sports journalists poured in to cover the race,
non-sports reporters from Reuters and some other news
organisations have not been granted visas to visit the Gulf
island.
"Bahrain wants the international attention brought by
hosting a Grand Prix but doesn't want foreign journalists to
wander from the race track where they might see political
protests," said Robert Mahoney, deputy director of the Committee
to Protect Journalists in New York.
Ecclestone said he was not aware of the visa rejections
faced by some journalists but said he would investigate.
Bahrain is the base for the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, among
whose tasks is deterring Iran from making good on recent threats
to disrupt Gulf oil tanker routes to the West. Shi'ite Iran has
offer sympathy to its co-religionists in Bahrain, although
leaders of the protests deny Tehran is fomenting the unrest.
Washington has only gently prodded Bahrain's rulers to
improve their human rights record and push forward political
reforms, and does not want to jeopardise ties with a ruling
family it views as an ally in the region.
Chatham House analyst Jane Kinninmont wrote in online
magazine Foreign Policy: "The F1 media spotlight will only
highlight the ongoing troubles Bahrain faces in the absence of
any serious attempts at political compromise."