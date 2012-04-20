MANAMA, April 20 At least 5,000 Bahraini protesters gathered in the Budaiya area near the capital on Friday, as the three-day Bahrain Grand Prix got under way.

Majority Shi'ites, who say they are sidelined by a Sunni-controlled ruling elite, are determined to use the world's focus on the glitzy Formula One event to broadcast their grievances.

The government hopes the race will show the world a return to normality after last year's was cancelled due to street unrest. (Reporting by Warda Al-Jawahiry; Editing by Louise Ireland)