* Government spokesperson denies arrests
* HRW says arrests were carried out without warrants
By Mahmoud Habboush
DUBAI, April 10 Human Rights Watch said on
Wednesday that police had arrested 20 opposition activists in
towns near Bahrain's Formula One circuit in a sign of rising
political tension before the Grand Prix on April 21.
The Bahrain government denied any arrests had taken place.
The Gulf Arab state, where the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet is
based, has been hit by unrest since pro-democracy protests broke
out in early 2011, putting it in the frontline of the
region-wide tussle between Shi'ite Muslim Iran and Sunni Arab
states such as Saudi Arabia.
Watched by millions around the world, the Grand Prix is the
biggest sporting event hosted by the U.S.-allied country and the
government is hoping for a big turnout at this year's event
despite continuing violent unrest.
An HRW statement said the detentions were made without a
warrant and with the apparent intention of preventing a repeat
of protests during last year's race, which went ahead against a
backdrop of burning tyres and riot police firing teargas at
petrol-bomb throwing protesters in Shi'ite Muslim villages.
But Information Minister Sameera Rajab told Reuters: "We
discredit any news of such arrests in recent days or even
months,"
Nobody could be arrested without a warrant, he said.
"This doesn't happen in Bahrain. If there is any action
against peace and security, it must be dealt with according to
law."
DESERT RACE
The race at the Sakhir desert circuit was cancelled in 2011
when the protests were crushed and at least 35 people were
killed. Activists put the tally far higher.
Almost daily demonstrations have taken place in Bahrain
since the end of martial law in June 2011, often ending in
confrontations as youths throw stones or petrol bombs and police
fire birdshot pellets and tear gas.
The Shi'ite majority complains of entrenched discrimination
- a charge denied by the government - and their loyalty has been
questioned by members of Bahrain's Sunni ruling family, bound by
historical and marriage ties to that of Riyadh.
Rights Watch, quoting local sources, said that in about 30
raids since April 1, masked police officers in plain clothes had
targeted activists living near to the Formula One track who had
led protests in the past.
The raids, mostly at night or around dawn, took place in Dar
Khulaib, Shahrakan, Madinat, Hamad, and Karzakkan, towns close
to the circuit and the roads leading to the capital Manamam.
"This latest crackdown and the way it's being carried out
raises new questions about the Bahraini authorities' commitment
to reform," HRW's Middle East director, Sarah Leah Whitson, said
in the statement.
"These raids and detentions suggest that officials are more
concerned with getting activists out of circulation for the
Formula 1 race than with addressing the legitimate grievances
that have led so many Bahrainis to take to the streets."
The international rights group said at least two of those
detained were charged with crimes related to national security
while others were charged with participating in illegal
gatherings.
Formula chief Bernie Ecclestone said last week he had no
concerns about the race becoming a target for anti-government
protesters.
An international inquiry commission, invited by Bahrain's
government, said in a report in November 2011 that 35 people had
died during the uprising. The dead were mainly protesters but
included five security personnel and seven foreigners. The
report said five people had died from torture.
The opposition puts the death toll at more than 80.
Bahrain's opposition and government resumed reconciliation
talks last month for the first time since July 2011, but little
progress has been reported in several sessions of negotiations.
