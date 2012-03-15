DUBAI, March 15 Two Bahraini ministers
have called on the kingdom's government to inject 664 million
dinar ($1.76 billion) into struggling national carrier Gulf Air
to help it overcome challenges.
In a meeting, finance minister Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed
al-Khalifa and transport minister Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed said
the government should support Gulf Air and approve a bill of in
the budget of the 2012 fiscal year to boost the airline's
capital.
"Leaving the company Gulf Air without radical and critical
action and positive support would be a direct threat to its
ability to survive and overcome the enormous challenges it faces
at present," the ministers were quoted as saying on parliament's
website on Thursday. (www.nuwab.gov.bh)
The ministers also said Gulf Air was a backbone of the
national economy through its role in linking Bahrain to other
countries and providing jobs.
Gulf Air has been hit by falling passenger numbers as
anti-government protests continue in the tiny island kingdom. It
said in January it would downsize operations and seek cash from
government funds to sustain operations.
The airline also said previously it could tap Bahrain's
sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, which is a stakeholder.
In January, a government delegation briefed parliament and
called for a restructuring of the company for "effective
operational requirements".
Last month, Gulf Air secured an $80 million loan from a unit
of Dubai lender Mashreq Bank to help meet working
capital requirements.
Its plight is in contrast to Middle East competitors such as
Etihad, Qatar Airways and Dubai-based Emirates which
have been expanding their networks.
Bahrain, a regional offshore banking hub, has been hit by
more than a year of unrest after majority Shi'ite Muslims,
inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings, launched a pro-democracy
movement which was put down by the government with the help of
forces from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Andrew Hammond; Writing by
Martina Fuchs; Editing by Dan Lalor)