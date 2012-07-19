July 19 Bahrain's statistics office released the
following June consumer price data on Thursday.
BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 06/12 05/12 06/11
pct change month/month 0.4 -0.7 -0.8
pct change year/year 4.2 2.9 -2.1
NOTE. Transport prices jumped 2.0 percent month-on-month in
June partly because of rises in ticket prices. The housing and
utilities category rose 1.0 percent. Food prices declined 0.1
percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters in July predicted average
inflation of 2.0 percent in 2012 after prices fell by 0.3
percent last year, which was the country's first deflation since
2002.