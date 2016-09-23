Sept 23 Bahrain's statistics office released the following August consumer price data. BAHRAIN CONSUMER INFLATION 08/16 07/16 08/15 pct change month/month -0.3 -0.1 0.6 pct change year/year 2.6 3.5 1.6 NOTE: Housing and utility costs, which account for 24 percent of consumer expenses, rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which account for 16 percent of the basket, rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)