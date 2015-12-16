DUBAI Dec 17 Bahrain's central bank said it had decided on Wednesday to raise the interest rate on its overnight deposit facility, its key policy interest rate, to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent with immediate effect.

The rate on its one-week deposit facility was raised to 0.75 percent from 0.50 percent, while the central bank said it was keeping its repo and lending rates at 2.25 percent.

The announcement came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in nine years. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)