(Updates with details from statement)
DUBAI Feb 13 Alternative investment
manager Investcorp reported a 90-percent drop in
half-year profits on Monday, hit by declining hedge fund
revenues.
The Bahrain-based firm, which once floated luxury brands
Gucci and Tiffany & Co, said net profit was
$5.3 million for the half-year ended Dec. 30, compared to $56.2
million in the prior-year period. Investcorp's fiscal year ends
June 30.
Investment said fee income from client business activities
and corporate investment asset-based income both rose but it was
not enough to overcome the impact of the negative hedge fund
returns as investors pulled out amid the euro zone debt crisit.
"We are significantly readjusting our positioning to hedge
funds and giving greater allocation to portfolio insurance,"
Rishi Kapoor, Investcorp's chief financial officer, said on a
conference call.
"We've taken aggressive moves to protect against the impact
of hedge funds."
Investcorp also said the sale of its 26-percent equity stake
in Redington International Holdings Ltd, an information
technology and telecoms firm, back to its parent firm will
generate a $49.8-million capital gain on the deal once it's
finalized.
The Bahraini asset manager said it expects the sale to close
by early March.
It had $11.6 billion in assets under management at the end
of December, down slightly from $11.8 billion at June 30.
The company is looking to spend more than $400 million on
stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the
next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I
which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior
executive told Reuters in November.
"Our Gulf Opportunities Fund is only 50 percent invested so
we hope to close three to five deals this year," Kapoor said.
"The U.S. has shown some resilience as well. Even in Europe,
if you dig deeper into specific companies you can find very
attractive valuations."
Investcorp has closed four private equity deals in the
Middle East and North Africa since its launch in 2008, in
Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
It invested $98 million in October 2008 in Redington Gulf.
It also has stakes in gold and jewellery manufacturer L'azurde
and a 20 percent stake in Gulf Cryo, a manufacturer of
industrial, medical and specialty gases.
Investcorp had in November acquired three real estate assets
in the United States for $100 million, taking its total buys in
the U.S. to eight in 2011, with a combined value of $300
million.
(Reporting By Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)