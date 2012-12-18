DUBAI Dec 18 Investcorp, a
Bahrain-based alternative asset manager, said on Tuesday it
acquired five real estate assets in the United States for around
$100 million.
The property purchase, which includes 1,900 residential
units in Houston, Texas, is the company's second real estate
investment in the United States in 2012 after buying four
properties in the state earlier this year.
The investment firm had in November bought Danish luxury
retailer Georg Jensen from private equity firm Axcel Capital
Partners for $140 million and sold truck and trailer parts
distributor FleetPride to TPG for over $1 billion.
The Manama-based firm had $11.5 billion in assets under
management on June 30. It raised $250 million in October from a
five-year international bond issue.
