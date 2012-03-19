Spanish stock market regulator bans short-selling over Liberbank for a month
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.
DUBAI, March 19 Investcorp Corp, a Bahraini alternative investment manager, on Monday said it acquired U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group for an undisclosed amount.
Investcorp, which once floated luxury brands Gucci and Tiffany & Co, said it bought the company from Veronis Suhler Stevenson, a private equity and debt capital firm focused mainly on education, media and information sectors.
GL Education, earlier called Granada Learning Group, is a provider of tools and services to enhance educational capabilities among children. It runs two units, GL Assessment and GL Performance.
Investcorp is looking to spend more than $400 million on stakes in companies in Turkey and in the Gulf Arab states in the next two years through its $1 billion Gulf Opportunities Fund I which is 50 per cent invested so far in four deals, a senior executive told Reuters in November.
The company reported a 90 percent drop in half-year profits hit by declining hedge fund revenues.
MADRID, June 12 Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Monday it would ban short sales on trading stocks of Liberbank initially for one month.
* Says to create greater flexibility to make new acquisitions, former lowest investment interval of SEK 250m in equity has been removed.