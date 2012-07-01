DUBAI, July 1 Investcorp, a
Bahrain-based investment firm, said on Sunday its online
portfolio unit Skrill bought Austrian firm paysafecard.com for
up to 140 million euros ($177.67 million), betting on growth in
online retail sector.
Paysafecard provides prepaid electronic payment services and
the acquisition is Investcorp's fifth investment in Europe in
the past six months, the Bahraini firm said in a bourse
statement.
"Prudent investors are finding golden opportunities that
have emerged post the Eurozone crisis, as reflected in our five
acquisitions so far this year," Mohammed Al-Shroogi,
Investcorp's president for Gulf business said.
Venture capitalists invested a record $2.39 billion in
online retail in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data, more
than double the amount in 2010.
Skrill, formerly knows as Moneybookers, provides global
online payments services.
The combined group will potentially have 27 million
end-users and over 100 different payment options, the statement
said.
Investcorp, which once owned luxury brands Gucci
and Tiffany & Co, last month signed up to a $504
million-equivalent loan aimed at refinancing debt due in 2013.
The company had around $11.6 billion in assets under
management as at December 31, 2011.
